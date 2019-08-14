Copa Coca-Cola Cup a catalyst for schools sport, says Duiker

Maurice Kambukwe

REHOBOTH – National Director of the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU), Solly Duiker is convinced that the just-ended Copa Coca- Cola Cup is just not another youth tournament aimed at

making up numbers, but an important strategic platform that marked a turning point for Namibian schools sport.

The inaugural 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Cup was won by Ongwediva Junior Secondary School at Rehoboth last weekend. The U/15 tourney was launched in Namibia early this year and aims to nurture, uplift and develop sports at grassroots level. According to Duiker, the tournament is important in helping shape the lives of the Namibian girl and boy child, saying that the competition accords the students an opportunity to learn various life lessons from their peers while gaining exposure to well-organised sport.

“The tournament is very important to the students taking part in it; the children get the exposure to different

things in life. It also improves their thinking capabilities as they face new challenges in their lives, which broaden their way of thinking and setting of new goals in their lives,” explained the longserving

sports administrator.

He continued: “I mean Coca-Cola Namibia did a splendid job to come up with such an initiative. Look

at NSSU’s financial status, we’ve been struggling to get sponsors to come on board and put up such tournaments. I think for them [Coca-Cola] jumping on board to give the kids such a tournament is something huge – and nothing we can say much but to say thank you to them.

Through this initiative, kids are capable of showcasing their skills and talent.” Duiker added that next

year’s edition should include full girls’ teams. “I want to see all girls’ teams take part in the tournament, and we are pleading to take the next edition to the coastal towns.

Some of these kids have not seen the coastal area itself, it would be a good experience for them as part

of motivation.” Dream team to represent Namibia selected Meanwhile, as the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Cup was underway in Rehoboth a team was deployed to scout talent for a national dream team

that will represent Namibia at continental level in Kenya later this year.

A total of 36 players were selected after the tournament and the selected squad will be taken through several

trainings and be assessed before being trimmed down to a final squad of 16 players.

