Cops launch manhunt for Avis killers

The police are looking for two unknown men, who killed a person and seriously injured the other in their attempt to rob the victim in the Avis Dam area.

Head of public relations in Namibian police Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the attack, explaining the two suspects fatally attacked Danielle Ferrari with a machete and knife several times, causing his death instantly.

Shikwambi said the suspects stole a Samsung cell phone and are sought for armed robbery and murder. The case is opened at the Klein Windhoek police station.

“Danielle Ferrari (52), a Namibian male, was fatally attacked with a machete and a knife by two unknown men. They stabbed the deceased several times and cut him on the forehead with a machete, causing his death,” stated Shikwambi.

She said the suspects stole the cellphone before they attacked the two others, who witnessed the incident and tried to come to the rescue of the victim.

“They were taken to hospital in a stable condition. The next of kin of the victim was informed. The suspects, who were on foot, fled the scene and are not yet arrested. Police investigations continue,” Shikwambi concluded.

2020-07-16 08:36:50 | 15 hours ago