Cops nabbed for taking alleged booze, cash bribe Staff Reporter National Khomas

Three drug law enforcement officers were arrested last week for allegedly taking bribes from a suspected drug dealer. According to court information, the three officers took a N$1 500 bribe as well as whiskey and cigarette valued at N$14 000 from the suspect.

The money and the goods were for not arresting the suspect. The three, Ndunge Shikongo, Sakaria Iyambo and Rebecka Kooper were arrested on 14 September.

The prosecution is charging the officers with a count of corruptly accepting gratification, which is in contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act. The incident happened on 12 September in Windhoek.

Kooper who was the only suspect in attendance at court for bail consideration was granted bail in the amount of N$1 000.

Her co-accused were not brought to court in time for court proceedings. As part of her release on bail, Kooper was strongly warned not to interfere with ongoing investigations. Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo postponed the matter in the absence of Kooper’s co-accused to 19 November for further police

investigations.

Shikongo and Iyambo were remanded in custody and remain detained at Seeis police station outside Windhoek.

