  • May 16th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Courts & Crime \ Cops rule out murder of paramedic

Cops rule out murder of paramedic

Selma Ikela   Courts & Crime   Erongo
663
0

Share on social media


Police concluded that a 28-year-old paramedic from Swakopmund set himself alight last week and that he was not murdered.
The paramedic, Warrick Ian Fortuin, sustained 90% burn wounds. 
A post-mortem done in Windhoek indicates Fortuin ingested a mixture of petrol and paraffin, which they believe weakened him.  Police investigators suspect Fortuin poured petrol on his body before setting himself alight. “It is suspected that he committed suicide by setting himself alight after ingesting petrol and paraffin,” stated Erongo police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu. 
He said no suicide note was left. 

Iikuyu said the investigation has been completed and the case docket will be forwarded to prosecutor general’s office to be closed and turned into an inquest docket. Inquest investigations will continue. Speculations are that the paramedic might have committed suicide after confessing of having taken liquor from a retirement home where he was stationed during the Covid-19 lockdown, and failed to secure N$1 900 which he was told to pay for the missing liquor. On this, Iikuyu responded that they heard the rumour but they are still investigating. Fortuin was caught on camera at a local filling station where he bought petrol in a two-litre container last week on Tuesday. 
His body was discovered severely burnt the following day. sikela@nepc.com.na


Selma Ikela
2020-05-15 10:11:48 | 1 days ago
Home \ Courts & Crime \ Cops rule out murder of paramedic - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds