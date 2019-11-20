Cops seize cannabis worth N$6.4 million

WINDHOEK- A driver and co-worker were arrested after being found in possession of cannabis worth N$6.4 million on Saturday morning on the B3 road to Grunau.

The suspects, aged 24 and 34, were nabbed after the truck they were driving was stopped, searched and found in possession of cannabis weighing 644 640kg valued at N$6 446 400. “It is alleged the cannabis was found hidden in their truck and trailer,” read the police weekly crime report.

Police seized over R100 000 from a Namibian man’s vehicle on his way back from South Africa, where it is suspected he smuggled diamonds. His car was searched and R111 000 was found. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at the Namibian and South African borders. “The money was seized and the car was impounded. Police investigations continue,” read the crime report.

He faces charges of acquisition, use of possession of proceeds of unlawful activities.



