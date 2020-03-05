Cops seize drugs worth N$939 700

Seven women are among 86 Namibians arrested for drug dealing in February and police continue to report low cases of drugs confiscated compared to the previous year.

Last year in February the police confiscated drugs worth N$12.9 million compared to N$939 700 worth of drugs confiscated last month.

According to the head of the drug law enforcement division, Deputy Commissioner Fabian Musweu, in February the police did not arrest any foreign nationals compared to other months.

He said it seems as if the foreigners have got the message but not the locals.

However, he said it is interesting when it comes to arresting people dealing with drugs as the figures tend to fluctuate from month to month.

“You will see there will be a difference next month from what you are seeing now,” he said.

Musweu also cautioned drug users to be careful as the drug dealers do not care about their well-being.

He added that greed is what drives drug lords because some of them have decent jobs but still trade in drugs.

“It is people who want to get rich fast. There is money. We have seen some people with decent employment but who deal in drugs,” he stated.

