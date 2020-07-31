Corona cases hit the 2 000 mark… Windhoek reports first death as 60 recover from virus Albertina Nakale Front Page News Khomas

Namibia yesterday recorded an additional 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 2 052.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula last night also announced the first coronavirus-related death in Windhoek after a 41-year-old male succumbed to the virus. He died on 28 July while his test results came out positive on 29 July. Forty-seven new cases were reported at Walvis Bay, while Windhoek recorded 14 new positive cases.

Five other cases were reported at Swakopmund.

Shangula yesterday also announced that 60 people, including 58 at Walvis Bay, have been cleared of the virus. The country has 1 878 active cases, 10 deaths, while 25 625 samples have been tested thus far.

President Hage Geingob is expected to address the nation this afternoon on measures taken by Cabinet in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Union of Namibia (PSUN) has threatened to mobilise the working class and learners countrywide if government does not impose drastic measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, while at the same time guard against job losses.

PSUN acting secretary general Ujama Kaahangoro yesterday suggested some recommendations on health protocols they wish to see the government implement within seven working days in an attempt to contain the prevailing Covid-19 situation. PSUN demanded that reverting to stage one lockdown be considered until case numbers reduce to a level at which government can effectively conduct testing and tracing.

The PSUN also called for non-essential and non-critical service providers to close down for the time being, the prohibition of mass gathering of people and to allow workers to work from home.

“We call upon the President, his Cabinet, and the National Assembly to implement these recommendations within seven working days from today and failure to do so will leave the PSUN with no choice than to mobilise the working class and learners countrywide to stay home for the duration of Covid-19,” Kaahangoro noted.

Equally, Kaahangoro demanded that government should re-enforce the strict wearing of face masks in public places at all times. The union also wants to see a limited number of container terminals at Walvis Bay, which has become Namibia’s epicentre for the virus.

Another issue the union raised is the mapping and securing of both affected and non-affected regions by considering the level of community transmissions in such regions in collaboration with the Namibia Statistics Agency.

PSUN further wants to see the government intensify the capacity of quarantine facilities and make the necessary arrangements to quarantine tested persons. Kaahangoro said this will mean test, isolate and quarantine.

Furthermore, the union demanded that the government conducts regular testing of frontline health workers and health care professionals and provide them with personal protective equipment.

“Ban all forms of travel in and out of regions or towns until the situation improves [for the] better. Mass testing per household must start with the affected towns,” he maintained.

PSUN also suggested government request assistance from health care workers in Cuba to assist the country on how to fight the virus before the situation spirals out of control.

