Corporate Challenge Relay slated for March

WINDHOEK - The 2019 Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay will take place on Saturday, at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek.

Companies, schools and private teams are encouraged to enter the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay that can be used as a team-building exercise or just a nice get-together with friends.

Relay teams will comprise four members that will each run or walk for five kilometres on a route set out in Olympia. In addition to the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay being a fun-filled team-building event, the aim is also to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness.

“The format of the event is unique in the Namibian context in that it encompasses teams of four taking part, not just individuals.

“We want to bring together teams from different companies and schools so that they can enjoy themselves and engage in some healthy competition,” says Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

“In fact,” she adds, “even friends and family who would like to enter a four-person team can participate.” Teams will compete in categories for men, women, mixed teams and schools. Entry per adult team is N$400, while school teams will pay N$200.

The money raised will be donated to various charitable initiatives countrywide. These initiatives will be identified at a later stage. “By hosting an event of this nature we are hoping to effect positive change and to assist with the upliftment of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates,” concludes Pack.

Participants can set up their own shade, tables and chairs where they can relax and socialise. Local entertainers, Wambüseun and DJ Fish, will perform during the event and participants are encouraged to bring along their own food.

Braai drums with burning fires will be available for those who would like to braai but participants can also buy already prepared braai plates from the Doc Jubber Hockey Clubhouse.

Participants will however not be allowed to bring their own drinks onto the premises as the clubhouse has a liquor licence. All drinks consumed on the premises must be purchased from the Doc Jubber bar.

Teams wanting to enter the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay can visit OTB’s website at www.otb.com to register. Alternatively, contact Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Challenge Relay coordinator, Suzette January, at tel: 061 299 1278 or send an email to januarys@bankwindhoek.com.na.

2019-02-14 10:37:32 1 months ago