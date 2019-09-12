Corridor 17 acquires an ECD centre

Julia Kamarenga

CORRIDOR 17 - The community of Corridor 17 and the neighbouring vicinity this week received a state-of- the-art early childhood development facility from the Anglo American Namibia Foundation.

The significant facility, which boasts two classrooms, toilets, a hall, an office and a playground, is intended to host about 30 learners for early childhood development.

It will help offer an equal opportunity in laying the foundation of the future of the Namibian child through education.

The centre is aimed at providing a solid foundation and a lasting impression in the molding of children who are able to contribute positively to the country’s economy.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of the Marginalised Communities Royal /Ui /O/OO said the introduction of early childhood development was meant to realise the objectives of education for all, through harmonising our cultural values and traditional norms.

Minister of Gender Equality and Social Welfare Doreen Sioka called on other investors to emulate the noble exercise and be part of building and developing Namibia.

Sioka further condemned the spread of violence and crime and encouraged peace as well as instilling a culture of learning, investigating and curiosity from an early age.

Speaking on behalf of the community, chief Frederik Martins expressed gratitude to the Anglo American Namibia Foundation for the positive gesture citing that there has been many others who kept promising but never lived up to their promises.

Martins further urged his community to jealously guard the facility and ensure that it serves its purpose for generations.

The Waka Waka Moo, a TV series show which was recently launched in the Omaheke Region entertained the crowd through a puppet show presentation. It left the children captivated and chanting the Waka Waka Moo chants.

