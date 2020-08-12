Corruption accused councillor gets bail

Grootfontein local authority councillor Jack Tsanigab, who was arrested on Monday on corruption and fraud charges, was granted bail of N$4 000.

It is alleged that Tsanigab, who is also the municipality’s management committee chairperson, has been involved in dubious land sales.

This was confirmed by ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata, who said the case was postponed to 6 October for the accused to seek legal representation. The suspect contravened section 35 (3) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Last month the local community petitioned the municipality and pleaded with the regional governor of Otjozondjupa James Uerikua to intervene. Community members accused Tsanigab of abusing a council vehicle, while they had also pleaded with the ACC to wrap up investigations against the councillor who is accused of owning multiple plots at the town.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in Otjozondjupa region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa that Tsanigab was arrested just before 14h00 on Monday.

“The accused allegedly provided false documents to an agent and misled the Grootfontein municipal council over a Build Together land project dating back to 2012,” Mbeha said.

Tsanigab made a brief appearance in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted bail. He was released from police custody the same day at 14h40, Mbeha added.

– Additional reporting by Nampa

