Council fights for Kanime … City Police head sought early retirement Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

City of Windhoek councillors are expected to meet today to extend the employment contract of City Police chief Abraham Kanime until such time a suitable candidate is found. Talk about a contract extension comes weeks after Kanime had formally asked to go on early retirement on 30 April. Kanime turns 60 on 19 May this year.

According to council minutes seen by New Era, the Swapo-dominated council recommended that Kanime be appointed for an undetermined period until a suitable candidate to replace him has been found. This has, however, divided the city’s top brass, as some feel the position should have been advertised immediately when Kanime offered to go on early retirement. The councillors pushing for the reappointment of Kanime are being accused of violating the municipal police service regulations, which suggests a City Police head must be appointed in consultation with the Inspector General of the Namibian Police and on the recommendation of the municipal CEO.

New Era understands a recommendation for Kanime’s successor was already made. According to minutes of council documents, some councillors are arguing that Kanime should be retained on the basis that he was on a prolonged suspension period, which impacted the completion of crucial

tasks.

“The notice of termination of the employment contract as tendered by City Police head Abraham Kanime must be noted: that the importance of the position held by Kanime to the safety and security of residents of Windhoek and to the overall delivery of service also be noted; that it be noted the time period Mr AK Kanime spent on suspension had a negative impact on the completion of many crucial tasks, including the succession plan,” the council minutes read.

A city insider yesterday told New Era that the councillors were in clear violation of the law in seeking to extend the employment contract of the City Police head. “The conduct of the councillors is a clear violation of the law and calls for urgent intervention. Why are the city councillors going against the legal instruments in place?” he questioned. In April last year, Kanime also withdrew a court application against the city and its CEO Robert Kahimise in which he was seeking his immediate reinstatement.

Kanime officially returned from a 14-month suspension in May last year. He was suspended and faced 69 charges, including allegations that he made unauthorised payments to lawyers who represented him and the City Police members in cases against his employer. The city, however, decided to withdraw all of the charges against Kanime, including the unauthorised payments to lawyers, but not the 20 charges of misconduct concerning the alleged appointments of police officers without following the correct recruitment processes.

According to The Namibian, Kanime was being paid a monthly salary of over N$184 000, including benefits, while on suspension. Approached for comment, Kahimise referred all questions to mayor Fransina Kahungu. When contacted, Kahungu said she is yet to acquaint herself with the council agenda documents and could not comment further.

