Councillors who go AWOL blasted by governor

n Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK - Governor of Khomas Region Laura McLeod- Katjirua is dissatisfied and has lambasted regional councillors who are passive and fail to attend official events even in their own constituencies.

McLeod- Katjirua called on the culprits to refrain from ongoing bad habits of poor attendance of regional events with excuses of always not being invited or under the pretext they never knew about these activities.

She made these remarks during the City of Windhoek’s election and inauguration of the 2019 office bearers for the municipal council of Windhoek.

Windhoek’s Mayor Muesee Kazapua was re-elected to serve the fifth year of his term.

Kazapua is deputized by Loide Kwasha Kaiyamo. Kaiyamo replaced former deputy mayor Tala Teckla Uwanga who is now a member of management committee. Those elected to the management committee are Moses Shiikwa, Agatha Iyambo Ashilelo, Joel Amadhila, Matilde Ukeva and Tala Tekla Uwanga. Ashilelo is the chairperson of the management committee.

“This is a serious shame, if the councillors fail to attend an event in your own constituencies with these excuses. We have a total number of 25 honourable councillors but I can never recall an event where we had that full number not even a half of it. Let us change this picture, it is very disturbing and the communities are ever complaining about this problem at every community activity they attend,” remarked McLeod- Katjirua.

McLeod- Katjirua also requested both regional and local councillors to be hands-on and at all times to be involved in the event or activities of the region.

She said a strong local government system is crucial, if they are to support communities and provide them with basic and extremely needed services of water, electricity, sanitation and housing in an efficient and effective way.

“In my view, a well-functioning council is a truly representative of its community, has good governance systems, strong leadership and is connected to the broader community,” she stated.

2018-12-04 09:32:39 29 days ago