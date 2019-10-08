Court dismisses bail application of murder accused

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - A man accused of murder was denied bail in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court last week.

Harry Andrew Brinkman made his first court appearance before magistrate Melissa Mungunda last week Friday.

Brinkman, according to court records, unlawfully and intentionally assaulted Felicita Melanie Swartbooi last month, hitting her with bottle on the hand and thereby inflicting serious injuries that led to the death of the victim last month on 22 September.

The deceased was allegedly in a relationship with the victim. Mungunda informed the accused that he can exercise one of three choices in terms of legal representation, namely, engaging a private lawyer, apply for state-funded legal aid or conduct his own defence. Brinkman opted to engage the services of a private lawyer.

The state argued against the granting of bail, saying police investigations were still at a sensitive stage.

The state also reasoned that granting bail would not be in the interest of the administration of justice.

The matter was remanded to 11 November to allow for further police investigations and legal representation.

Alternatively, the accused can bring an official bail application before the date, with reasons why bail should be granted to him.



