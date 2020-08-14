Court waits on psychiatrist’s report

The Windhoek High Court is yet to receive the psychiatric evaluation report of the former Global Fund employee who is accused of killing his former supervisor and injuring an ex-colleague in Windhoek City Centre last year.

In July, the court referred Simataa Simasiku (33) for mental evaluation to determine if he was of sound mind at the time he committed the alleged offences. Furthermore, the court wants to determine if he is capable of following and understanding court proceedings once put on trial.

High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg postponed the matter to 17 September for the psychiatric report.

Simasiku faces charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging of a firearm in a public place.

The charges are in relation to the shooting that took place on 28 January 2019 at the offices of Global Fund on the second floor of the City Centre building in the CBD.

It is alleged that Simasiku on the date in question walked into the offices and shot his former boss Sara Mwilima and colleague Ester Amupolo. Mwilima was declared dead on the scene, while Nepolo was seriously wounded.

After the shooting, Simasiku went to hand himself over to the police at Wanaheda police station in Windhoek.

During the failed bail hearing, Simasiku testified that he acted in self-defence when he shot his victims. He further testified that he intends on taking a no-guilty plea when he stands trial in the High Court.

2020-08-14 10:06:39 | 21 minutes ago