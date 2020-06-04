Covid-19 compels Nguvauva to cancel event Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Chief Kilus Nguvauva III of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority on Monday announced the cancellation of the annual tribal commemorations scheduled for June and August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nguvauva in a media statement said only the Ozondangere (Divine Prophets) and the Chief with a limited number of distinguished persons of the traditional authority will observe the annual commemorative events.

Each year in June, the Ovambanderu flock to Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region to commemorate the Battle of Otjunda that took place in 1896 and the execution of Chief Kahimemua Nguvauva at Okahandja on 12 June 1896.

Kahimemua spearheaded the resistance of the Ovambanderu community against German colonial occupation in the battles at Gobabis, Namdas and Otjunda in the Omaheke region in the 1890s. It was at Otjunda in 1896 when the decisive battle took place, which also led to the defeat of these gallant fighters. Kahimemua was captured and tortured at Kalkfontein and taken by the German forces as a prisoner to Okahandja, where he and Kavikunua were brutally executed by a German firing squad on 12 June 1896.

In August, every year the tribe visits either Okeseta or Otjunda in the Omaheke region to remember its heroes buried at its historic graves.

At Okeseta, a farm some 30 kilometres south of Gobabis, is where the remains of Hijatuvao Nguvauva were reburied. Hijatuvao was the son of the late Kahimemua Nguvauva. The community has been conducting these commemorations at the sacred graves ever since 1948, when the mortal remains of Nguvauva were reburied.

“We have resolved that only the Ozondangere and the Chief with a limited number of persons of the Nguvauva clan, who would not exceed the maximum allowable number of persons in line with the applicable guidelines, will observe this year’s commemorative events both at Okeseta and Okahandja,” Chief Nguvauva said.

“The safety and well-being of the Ovambanderu people, the general public at large inclusive of our esteemed guests took centre stage and were considered to be more profound during the hosting of this year’s commemorative events,” further stated Chief Nguvauva.

He said it is critically important that these annual commemorations are held in order to plead with their ancestors to spare Namibians from the devastating deaths and effects of Covid-19.

“We also need to plead with the ancestors for more rain, good health, peace and stability for Namibia as well as unity amongst my community,” he said.

Chief Nguvauva further called on his subjects and the general public at large to always maintain the required number of persons allowed during traditional events such as burials and weddings.

– ktjitemisa@gmail.com

2020-06-04 09:50:50 | 23 hours ago