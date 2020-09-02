Covid-19 death toll mounts to 81

The Covid-19 death toll in the country increased to 81 after six new deaths were reported. Three deaths were reported at Rehoboth, while Windhoek and Walvis Bay recorded two and one, respectively.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced 142 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 recoveries. The majority of the cases were reported, among others, in Windhoek, with 94 new infections, while Walvis Bay and Grootfontein reported ten and seven cases, respectively. The cumulative confirmed cases in the country stand at 7 692, 3 379 recoveries and 4 232 active cases. Shangula yesterday also said the quarantining of suspected Covid-19 cases and contacts play a key role in the fight against the virus.

“As of the 1st September 2020, we record cumulatively a total number of 10 229 people who were admitted in quarantine facilities, of which 8 498 were discharged, while 1 731 are still in quarantine. During the period of 1-31 August 2020, the number of persons in quarantine facilities increased drastically from 6 539 to 10 229. That is an augmentation of 3 690 within one month. The number of confirmed cases increased by 5 467. Among a sample of 3 218 people in quarantine who were tested, 112 (3.5%) tested positive. Quarantining contacts of cases plays an essential role in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 among populations,” he said.

