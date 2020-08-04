Covid-19: Locals develop contact tracing app Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The high-level research coordination task force on Covid-19 has successfully developed a contact tracing app, meant to assist the ministry of health in its response to the global pandemic.

This forms part of the task force, which aims to examine how data coding can be used to improve and fast track Covid-19 contact tracing and management of cases.

The use of technology or smartphones to track primary cases and assist with tracking suspected cases of unintended exposure would be incorporated.

High education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the Covid-19 tracing app was developed by one of the groups responsible for computing services.

“This team was launched with the right enthusiasm. The team is divided into eight groups, and one of the groups, focusing on computing services, has developed an app for tracing Covid-19 cases within the quarantines. They are assisting in the management of cases. This app has added some precision to the work of the ministry of health,” she noted. The minister said she already launched the app and its guidelines – and she handed it over to the health ministry. Kandjii-Murangi stressed it is during trying times that great human minds are awakened from slumber to invent, innovate and discover important products, vaccines and services that directly respond to the challenge at hand, thereby saving humanity. “The nation is eagerly waiting to hear the outcome of this high-level research team. And I urge you to strive to bring out those findings in the near future and provide some solutions to the situation in Erongo, for example – and other regions,” she urged. On the thematic research areas, the task force will consider ways in which rapid tests and diagnostics for early detection and containment can be enhanced, including mass screening of Covid-19. Furthermore, it aims to carry out research targeting relevant aspects of virus diagnostics.

In this regard, two teams have been formed to look at Covid-19 testing or screening. The committee would analyse and recommend how to communicate information on the pandemic – to lead to behaviour change while considering cultural norms, values and identity. It will also determine Namibian plant-based natural products based on scientific research and or indigenous knowledge that could be developed to improve people’s immune systems and provide a road map for their development. The research committee will also determine the relationship between Covid-19 susceptibility or resistance and the A-B-O blood groups or other indicators such as gender and age within the Namibian context and identify possible early warning indicators. Another task is to recommend improved water and sanitary facilities such as hands-free water dispensers and hands-free soap dispensers, as well as protective accessories that can be manufactured locally for use in various communities.

