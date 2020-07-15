Covid claims road races Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Three of the most prominent marathon races: the Spar national 10km, Navachab half marathon and the Erongo Powersave Street Mile have all been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, regional sports officer Bertholdt Karumendu said the three marathons, which were planned for August, September and October, will only take place next year due to the virulent pandemic. “We have been looking into certain aspects, like the current health guidelines or protocol in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and our state of emergency regulations. We have also looked to the Namibia Sports Commission guidelines – and due to that, these three road races are athletics events, we have also looked into the world athletics guidelines send to their member federation, which is Athletics Namibia in Namibia,” he said. The Spar 10km marathon was scheduled for 29 August at Oshakati, while the Navachab half-marathon event was scheduled for Karibib on 19 September. The Erongo Powersave Street Mile Run was due to take place on 12 October at Omaruru.

