Covid patient regrets party spree

A Windhoek young man who went on a partying spree shortly after he swabbed for Covid-19, has issued a public apology for his conduct. John Paul Karuaihe III snuck out of self-isolation last week and was seen partying at various social spots in Windhoek.

He subsequently tested positive. In a statement issued yesterday, Karuaihe said he was tested for Covid-19 on 6 August 2020 and while waiting for his results, he left his place of residence for social events. “I was horrified when I received my results on 9 August 2020 and I was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I felt an obligation to publicly disclose my health status as I felt that my right to privacy was overridden by my irresponsible conduct to leave home while awaiting test results,” Karuaihe said.

He admitted his conduct needlessly placed his friends and their families, his own family, and members of the public at risk of contracting Covid-19. “I would also like to withdraw the inappropriate ‘from management’ sign-off on my alert message. I was in a state of shock when I wrote that message and my priority was to inform those, I had exposed to please get tested. I have seen some public commentary that have rightly described my conduct as, inter alia, ‘idiotic’ and ‘selfish’.”

I deeply regret my conduct and I am deeply sorry for the anxiety, anger, and frustration I have caused, he said.

Karuaihe said he has no excuse or justification for his behaviour and takes full responsibility for the pain caused. He also apologised to the healthcare workers who risk their lives every day to treat everyone, including reckless people like himself. Nonetheless, he thanked the essential workers who have dealt with him for their professionalism.

“To my family and friends, I do not know how to face you and I want you to know that things will be different from here. My poor judgment has far-reaching consequences and I would like to urge my peers to take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. I bear a massive burden of guilt and I would like to plead that those who are awaiting results or experiencing symptoms to stay home until your results confirm that you are Covid-19 negative. The temporary enjoyment of fun with friends is simply not worth what I have put others through.”

Karuaihe has roundly been condemned on social media, while President Hage Geingob this week strongly warned against irresponsible citizens, who could potentially spread Covid-19.

“It is not the government to police people. Why must you be told ‘don’t do this’? Why must the police tell you not to go drink and misbehave? It’s our duty. Let’s hold hands,” Geingob said.

“Why try to escape to go and dance and go to parties? People are dying, why must we beg you? It is your life we are talking about. Nightclubs and churches are places where the disease is spreading. We are seeing in Namibia people are dying. We thought we are immune, but people are dying.”

– anakale@nepc.com.na

2020-08-14 10:01:10 | 27 minutes ago