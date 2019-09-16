CoW gets N$1.2 million to host Windhoek Jazz Festival

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek has received a whopping N$1.2 million from its sponsors to host the 8th edition of the Windhoek Jazz Festival. The largest amount of N$600 000 was contributed by Windhoek Lager.

Standard Bank Namibia gave N$450 000 while The Glenlivet handed a cheque of N$150 000.

Patron of the Windhoek Jazz Festival, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa said the festival has become synonymous with excellence, innovation and top-class entertainment. “One cannot think about jazz without thinking of positivity, vitality and a quiet reflection, ” she said before launching the event at the Hilton Hotel last week.

She announced the artists who will be performing at the festival, with the likes of Allister and the Swingers Jazz Band, Rose Black, FuJazz Band, William Peterson, Sean K, Dan Shout Quarters and The Ugly Creatures making up the list of local entertainers.

International performing artists at this year’s jazz festival include South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, afro-soul singer Vusi Nova, chart-topping singer/songwriter Garth Taylor and Portuguese jazz artist Cicero Lee.

Hanse-Himarwa said the Windhoek Jazz Festival continues to significantly contribute to uplifting the city as being diverse, vibrant and artist-friendly as it transforms into becoming a smart and caring city by 2020.

“Namibia possesses some of the most talented, local entertainers we have ever seen. The Windhoek Jazz Festival continues to be a growing brand which many of us can relate to,” added Hanse-Himarwa.

The Windhoek Jazz Festival 2019 is slated for November 2 at the Independence Stadium.

