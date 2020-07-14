Cricket Namibia launches over 40s league Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Cricket Namibia (CN) recently launched the over 40s league, aimed at accommodating cricketers above the ages of 40. According to a statement, the over 40s league will accommodate players aged 40 years and older to keep playing the game. It further stated that this platform will prepare players for international cricket opportunities.

“The over 40s league is a platform, initiated by Cricket Namibia, to accommodate 40 years and older cricket lovers to keep playing the game. The over 40s league aims to develop veterans’ cricket and identify players who can represent Namibia in the future – over 50s World Cups,” read the statement.

“Cricket Namibia participated in the Over 50 World Cup as an invitational side this year in Cape Town, of which CN saw the need to create a local platform, the over 40s cricket competition. This will be a platform that will develop and prepare players for international cricket opportunities.”

The league will be a four-team competition and is expected to start on 5 December.

“The Over 40 League will be a four-team competition, whereby the first round will take place on the 5th and 6th December 2020, and the second round on the 30th and 31st January 2021,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, CN also launched a junior cricket school tournament, slated for next month. The tournament will see children under 11 and 13 compete in the tournament, scheduled for 21-25 August 2020 in Windhoek.

According to Cricket Namibia, the objective of the tournament is to develop the sport in the country. The competition is open to individuals and schools.

