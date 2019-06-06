CVA concludes first round of the NVF League

WINDHOEK - The Central Volleyball Association (CVA), which comprises all Khomas Region teams, wrapped up its first round one ties in the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) League.

The fixtures took place on Saturday, May 25 at the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek. As it stands, Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club (KNVC) lead in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, followed by the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) teams who occupy the second spots in both divisions.

Nakagreen and Spartan volleyball clubs kicked off the action. Spartans drew first blood, defeating Nakagreen 25:21 to take the lead in the first set. Spartans, in search of their first win, went on a charge and applied pressure on Nakagreen. Nakagreen, however, had other ideas and recovered from their first set loss to win the game by 3:1 sets (21, 25, 25, 25-25, 22, 7, 19).

In the next encounter, City of Windhoek (CoW) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) battled it out for bragging rights. The match was a nail-biting affair between the two clubs, with CoW taking a healthy 2:0 set lead (25, 25-16, 18).

Nust won the third and fourth set (25, 28 - 22, 26). However, CoW came back stronger and ravished the technocrats subjecting them to a 15:2 loss in the final set of the match. Revivals and Happydu faced each other in the Women’s Division.

Happydu won the first two sets 2:0 (25, 25 - 20, 22). Revivals came back fighting to tie the match at 2-all. However, Happydu eventually won the match 3:2 (25, 25, 21, 22, 15 - 20, 22, 25, 25, 13). In the Men’s Division, NamPower took on Happydu. NamPower won the encounter 3:0 (25, 25, 25- 18, 18, 19).

KNVC’s male team competed against Spartans. The match, although won by KNVC 3:0 (25, 25, 25- 13, 15, 8), drew some positives for Spartans who fought hard during the fixture. The much anticipated game between the NDF and Revivals in the Women’s Division did not take place with Revivals collecting three points due to NDF’s absence.

In the Women’s Division, KNVC and Happydu rounded off the matches for the day. The contest started like a house on fire with an attack combination of Happydu causing havoc on KNVC’s set-up. However, unfazed by their opponents’ tenacity, KNVC players kept their cool to win the first two sets 2:0 (25, 25- 21, 13). Happydu defeated KNVC in the third set (26:24). KNVC eventually won the match 3:1 (25, 25, 24, 25 -21, 13, 26, 22).

The NVF League comprises Male and Female Divisions and six associations in 11 of the 14 regions, namely Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Khomas and Kunene. Besides the CVA, the other five regional associations are expected to conclude their first round fixtures this month.



