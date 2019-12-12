Cycling federation reflects on 2019 achievements …sets sight on next year’s Olympic Games Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK - Advisor to the Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF), Rolf Adrian, has hailed 2019 as a year that was filled with unimpeded growth for the local cycling fraternity, which saw Namibia earn four spots for cycling at next year’s Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Adrian said despite the many challenges that the local cycling sector faces, local riders have time and again defied the odds as they continue striving for global excellence.

“This year was a resounding success for local cycling, because we were able to secure four places at the 2020 Olympics. We will have one male and one female in the mountain biking event at the Olympics and a male and female riders in the road race event as well. So that’s a big achievement for Namibia. Cycling has always been part of Team Namibia at past Olympics, but we never had such a huge representation before, so securing four spots at next year’s Olympics is a big achievement,” said a delighted Adrian.

Adrian added that preparation of riders ahead of next year’s Olympics will be a huge priority come early next year. The former NCF president added that they will continue with the grassroots development programs.

“We will continue with our grassroots development programs. We will also start with some infrastructure development at Omuthiya and Outapi. And if that goes very well, will then expand to other regions,” added Adrian.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports starting on 22 July. These games will see the introduction of new and additional competitions at the Summer Olympics, including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. Under new IOC policies that allow the host organizing committee to add sports to the Olympic programme to augment the permanent “core” Olympic events, these games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts. There will also be the return of baseball and softball, both removed from the summer programme after 2008.



