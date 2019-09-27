D-Kandjafa sets good record sales for the year

WINDHOEK – New-kid-on-the-block, D-Kandjafa, has sold above 500 copies in his first week sales at Antonio’s Art situated in Wernhil Park.

The latest kwaito sensation has hit the ground running in a time where local music has suffered in terms of sales all around the country.

The album ‘Kokule’ was released under Deal Done Recordz and produced by M-Jay has some notable inspiring songs, which have been every jukebox owners number one choice.

Deal Done Recordz owner, Dragan Djokic, popularly known in the music circles as Antonio, said he was looking for an upcoming kwaito artist and got wind of D-Kandjafa from producer M-Jay. “This guy is extra talented, I called him up for a meeting, we met and discussed quite a few things. In a few days, I signed him on a three-year deal with my label,” he said.

Djokic informed Entertainment Now! that D-Kandjafa is the first artist to sign a deal that will house him with Deal Done Recordz for three years. In his opinion, he is probably the only one who is still keeping the genre ‘kwaito’ pure in the country.

Plans are currently underway for them to shoot a music video and release it in the first week of November with the song titled ‘Penga Omeya’.

Antonio is having high expectations for his new signee as he plans on entering him for the NAMAs 2020. “This is the first time I’m gonna work with an artist on a three-year contract. For me, it’s simple, he is unlike the other artists I have worked with. Our main goal will be to enter the NAMAs 2020 and try and make some serious impact going forward,” he ended.

