DAS capacity development project kicks off with 36 trainees in Okahandja

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - With a mission to develop structured capacity development programmes empowering critical resource people (trainers, farmers, workers, contractors and SMEs) to effectively implement sustainable bush control and biomass utilisation, the De-bushing Advisory Service (DAS) kicked of its first pilot capacity development project, called Training of Trainers (ToT), last week in Okahandja.

A group of 36 trainees consisting of public and private extension officials, new university graduates and young professionals attended the training in topics of bush control and biomass utilisation in Okahandja for five days. A second round of the training of trainers (ToT) course is planned for August 12 to 16. Thereafter, trainees will be mentored over the next months to be able to grasp hands-on practical experience and become ToT.

Bush encroachment of farmland in Namibia is a growing reality with an adverse impact on land

productivity and grazing capacity. Efforts to reclaim land through bush clearing activities using a

variety of chemical, mechanical and biological methods are increasing. Where livestock farmers in general see bush encroachment as a stumbling block to profitable livestock production, an ever-increasing portion of them also see the sustainable harvesting of bush and bush products as a complementary income generation opportunity, putting Namibia at the dawn of a very dynamic and potentially lucrative bush utilisation industry.

Being an infant industry usually leaves a lot of room for malpractices that can negatively affect the natural environment and reduce the quality of products derived from bushes. One way to address it is to build the necessary capacity amongst the role players in the industry to not only apply sustainable bush control and harvesting practices, but also to ensure that bush utilisation is done in such a way that high quality bush products are produced for maximum profit over the long term.

bush control and biomass utilisation in Okahandja. Facilitated by Agriconsult, the trainings focused on theorical and practical aspects of bush encroachment, bush control, bush biomass utilisation, financing and certification of SMEs in the bush control and biomass sector. A second round of the ToT course is planned for August 12 to 16.

Thereafter, trainees will be mentored over the next months to be able to grasp hands-on practical experience and become Training of Trainers (ToTs).

“The Training of Trainer course was an insightful opportunity for me – I appreciated that the content was detailed enough, and I now understand the processes through which value is added to biomass and why things are done the way they are done. As a result of the training, I am even

more confident to engage and advise farmers as well as potential entrepreneurs on the endless

opportunities offered by the biomass sector”, says Klaudia Amutenya, one of the participants after completing the training.

Bush biomass utilisation for charcoal or animal feed, for example, is a growing opportunity for our Namibian biomass industry. However, there is a lack of qualified adequate professionals in the topic. This is the gap the De-bushing Advisory Service wants to address. “We are rolling out

capacity development programmes for farmers, workers, contractors and SMEs,” says Progress

Kashandula, General Manager of DAS. “We are hoping this will lead to a large pool of qualified

trainers and workers.” In addition, DAS is in the process of drafting three career qualifications in the format of National Vocational Certificates (NVC) in line with the guidelines and frameworks of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA). “We want people to be able to qualify in Bush Control, Bush Utilisation as well as SME management in the sector as this will contribute to better understanding and sustainable utilisation of available biomass resources. Our aim is to register these qualifications with the Namibia Training Authority,” Kashandula explains.

The De-bushing Advisory Service serves as a national information platform and capacity

development hub in the emerging bush biomass industry. It addresses knowledge and information needs of farmers interested in bush control on their farmland and connects them with operators of and investors in bush biomass processing machines and plants.

2019-08-06 07:19:07 1 days ago