  • July 16th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Business \ DBN suspends three more staff members 

DBN suspends three more staff members 

Staff Reporter   Business   Khomas
1,450
0

Share on social media


The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week suspended an additional three employees, bringing the total to seven suspended staff as a result of its investigation into alleged misconduct in allocating finance, which was announced at the end of April 2020. The bank suspended the previous four employees pending an investigation into an alleged breach of the bank’s operational standards. 

DBN spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler earlier this year said the bank uses an anonymous tip-off platform, where members of the public can report alleged irregularities or misconduct they observe. An anonymous tip-off initially led to the suspensions. 
The investigation is carried out by external investigators to ensure impartiality. Recommendations on the findings will be submitted to the DBN board, she said.

Speaking about the investigation, Grobler stated: “If there are alleged irregularities, the Bank will follow through with investigation of the matter and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the Bank is preserved”. 
She stated that the current investigation is in its final stages and the bank will make appropriate announcements when it is concluded.
At the first suspension, Grobler noted the Bank holds its employees to high ethical standards in the execution of their work, and necessary systems and processes are in place to manage employee conduct. She emphasised that deviations from the norm are handled expeditiously to restore public trust. 
 


Staff Reporter
2020-07-15 15:29:50 | 13 hours ago
Home \ Business \ DBN suspends three more staff members  - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Andrew Walter

    I have a wonderful testimony to share to the whole world on how Papa Egbe used his herbal product on me, I have been affected with HPV for 6 years and I might papa Egbe through a testimony shared by someone online and told my self let me give him a try and visiting many hospitals and herb home for cure and so lucky for me he did a wonderful job on me and the virus I have had for 6 years was completely cured, thank to Papa Egbe for making me healthy again. What are you infected with= Hepatitis ABC. Hiv and aids. Hsv 1&2. Hpv. Cancer of any kinds. Diabetes. Genital wart. Kidney Disease. Heart disease. Relationships and marriage problems. Contact him now for a cure via email papaegbespiritualtemple@gmail.com or via WhatsApp +2348134959928, with your infection listed and not listed, for Natural Remedies.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds