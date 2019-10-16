Debmarine boost netball team ahead of Singapore tourney …sponsorship worth N$500 000

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The Namibia senior netball team, which leaves for Singapore tomorrow to partake in the 13th edition of the M1 Six Nations Cup, yesterday received a massive morale booster when Debmarine Namibia handed over a sponsorship worth half a million.

The Debmarine sponsorship, which is to the tune of N$500 000, consists of the team’s flight tickets, meals, golf shirts, tracksuits and sneakers.

Speaking at yesterday’s handover ceremony, captain of the Desert Jewels as the national team affectionately known, Toetsie Tjihero expressed her gratitude towards the sponsors.

“As captain of the Namibian team and on behalf of my entire teammates and management, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for Debmarine’s substantial and generous sponsorship, we highly appreciate it. Your generous financial support has gone a long way in making it possible for the team to participate in Singapore. Thank you for everything you have done for us in the past, everything you still do and will continue to do. We are grateful,” said Tjihero.

At the same occasion, the Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Freddy Mwiya also presented the team with national colours ahead of their Singapore voyage, which will see Namibia making a return to the tournament after almost seven years.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Debmarine acting chief executive officer Willy Mertens said for the past years, Netball Namibia (NN) has proven to be worth recipients of their sponsorship.

“As you all know, we have been a proud sponsor of the Debmarine Cup and Netball Namibia over a period of three years. NN has successfully proven to be worthy recipients of our sponsorship. For the past two years, Netball Namibia successfully hosted the Debmarine Namibia Senior Regional Championships, Pent Series, training of umpires and coaches and also strengthened regional netball bodies,” said Mertens.

“Debmarine Namibia is proud to announce that we sponsored the national netball team with flight tickets, meals, and full uniforms (t-shirts, golf t-shirts, tracksuits and sneakers) to the amount of about half a million Namibian dollars. I hope and believe that our sponsorship over the past three years has provided an opportunity to the dedicated, skilled and passionate ladies to firstly represent their regions and secondly to represent our country,” added Mertens.

The Namibian team has a total of 15 players and two of which are non-travelling members. The 2019 Six Nations Cup will see Namibia queuing up with the likes of host country Singapore (26th), Ireland (24th), Botswana (25th), Papua New Guinea (19th), and Cook Islands (16th).

The Namibian team is as follows: Ndjitaviua Vehonga, Du Plessis Ella Elizabeth, Wentworth Antoinette, Frans Imbileni Omwa Shuweninawa, Kambatuka Jatjinda, Van Der Walt Leandri, Hanyanya Loide Tangeni, Maharero Venyekerera, Shipanga Anna Etuhole, Tjihero Cathline Jaanda, Kutako Emmy, Kaspar Anna Kulaumone Ndeshitila, Jaumbuaije Zauana, Meyer Julene (Head Coach) and Burden Sunette (Assistant Coach).



2019-10-16 07:38:10 45 minutes ago