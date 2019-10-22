Desert Jewels beat Ireland Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The national senior netball team yesterday bagged their first win at the ongoing M1 Nations Cup in Singapore when they beat Ireland by 52-31.

Namibia played her first group match on Sunday against host nation Singapore in a match that saw the two teams play to a 54-all draw.

They then played Ireland yesterday in match that was dominated by Namibia from the beginning of the match before sealing it with a total of 52-31.

Namibia is expected to resume action today when they face Cook Island before they will lock horns against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

On Friday the Desert Jewels will take on neighbours Botswana in a match that’s expected to bring lots of fireworks.

