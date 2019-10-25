Desert Jewels target gold in Singapore Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - Netball Namibia vice-president Rebecca Goagoses says it would be great if the Desert Jewels emerge as winners at this year’s M1 Nations Cup tournament in Singapore.

The high-flying Desert Jewels, who are currently in Singapore for the ongoing M1 Nations Cup, have proven to be one of the favourites to win the tournament.

They have so far won three of the four matches and one tie which demonstrate how determined the girls are.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Goagoses said the team’s good performance at this international showpiece is due to the fact that they have been putting in more work for the past years, which has yielded positive results.

Goagoses further said despite the impressive form at the tournament, they don’t undermine their opponents but it would be good for them to emerge as winners.

“In any competition one aims to be victorious, also not to undermine your opponents. However, it will be great to emerge as the winners of the M1 Nations Cup,” she said.

“Not necessarily a change, we have been participating in Africa as well, Africa Cup (2017), Africa Qualifiers (2018) so the team or some players have represented the team on the highest level and gained the needed exposure and are now transferring those acquired skills on the court. With more playtime you gain a lot.”

Namibia resume action this morning when they take on their Southern African neighbours, Botswana. If they beat Botswana they will go through to the knockout stages.

