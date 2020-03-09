‘Desert Storm’ off to New York for mega fight Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Namibia’s undefeated featherweight boxer Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas yesterday jetted off to New York, US, for his highly-anticipated10-round featherweight mega-fight against America’s Jessie Magdaleno this coming weekend at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lukas, who was last in action last December, when he stopped Malawi’s Raston Kayira in the third round of their 6-round featherweight fight at Windhoek’s After School Centre, this coming Saturday takes on Magdaleno in an undercard fight to American Shakur Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title defence against Miguel Marriaga of Colombia.

The 35-year-old Namibian will face one of his biggest career tests against 28-year-old Magdaleno, who is a former junior featherweight world titlist. Plenty of pressure will rest on Luka’s shoulders, as many expect him to rise to the occasion on his American debut.

Lukas remains undefeated after 28 professional fights, while Magdaleno comes into Saturday’s fight with 27 wins and one defeat from 28 fights.

In an earlier interview with this publication, ahead of this weekend’s mega US fight, Lukas’ trainer and founder of AC Boxing Academy Imms Moses expressed confidence that ‘Desert Storm’ will emerge victorious.

“I am confident ‘Desert Storm’ will take this one. It is a huge fight and a great opportunity for him [Lukas] and [I am] just happy training went as per plans. I know he is going to win; that’s why we decided to take the fight because we know this is the type of competition we’ve been looking for. We know what we are doing; we have done our homework, and now it’s time to take it to the world. I believe the fight will favour him.”

