Designer brings “gloss” fashion show

Onesmus Embula

Talented fashion designer Foibe Shitaatala is ready for her first ever “Gloss Fashion Show”.

This will display promising creations as a way of introducing her collection to the fashion world. It takes place tomorrow night at Oshandira lodge. Shitaatala says the purpose is to highlight emerging fashion trends from her creativity using Oshiwambo and African print as well as red carpets outfits. Additionally, she is looking forward to show the public what she had been up to as well as to unveil and witness her ideas come to life on the runway. “I have always been fascinated by fashion since childhood and it started long ago when I owned and use to play with dolls. My dolls had a privilege of a collection of good clothes and I would sew clothes for them from any unwanted materials I could find,” says Shitaatala.



She gathers a sense of designing fashion materials that she referred to as her inner calling. “My favourite part is to show pride in my own final products and loving what I do. Every item that I design is aligned to my own personal style and I prefer modest and sexy which triggers a little of imagination and adds a sense of class to your appearance,” notes she.



Moreover, she is keen to progress with the fashion industry in the future. She is also looking forward to dress famous personalities someday. “This appears to be more of a personal motivation for getting into the industry, mainly based on my love for fashion. It’s a pretty unique field because it’s both a business and an art which is really appealing to me,” she says.



Shitaatala has designed plenty of collections for both male and female in the past. This show will be graced by the special appearance of Miss Republic of Namibia as well as a few local artists and enthusiasts. The event will start at 19h00. Tickets for the show are available at the door and are selling for N$30 dollars normal, while VIP tickets cost N$100 dollars. All inquiries may be directed to +264817520446, contact person Foibe.

Designer… Foibe Shitaatala rocking one of her collections.

Photo: Contributed

2018-12-14 12:15:42 19 days ago