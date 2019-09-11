Desperate farmers vandalise Katima quarantine station

Mashazi Mahoto

WINDHOEK – The Katima Mulilo quarantine station, situated some 10km west of Katima Mulilo along the C49 road, is being vandalised by farmers since the beginning of the year.

The vandalised portion of the fence stretches from Kalumba village to Masokotwane village,

a distance of at least 30km. Regional state veterinarian Dr Beatrice Shikongo said the department of veterinary services in the region is aware of that problem and they had reported the matter to the

police in March where a case of malicious damage to property (194/03/2019) was opened.

“It seems the reason for cutting the fence is for the farmers in that area to gain access to grazing inside the quarantine, though at some points even the fencing wires and poles are missing,” Shikongo told New Era.

She was unable to give the monetary cost of the damage. Zambezi Region has two quarantine stations, Kopano and the Katima Mulilo quarantine station.

“The fence at Kopano quarantine is in good state, though wild fires have burned down the vegetation inside.” She called on farmers or any other persons not to damage the quarantine station, as they

themselves are either direct or indirect beneficiaries of such installations.

Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku, Zambezi regional crime investigation coordinator, confirmed that two male suspects, Mandoyile Mandoyile, 37, and Bernard Mukushi, 35, were arrested. The suspects were arraigned in Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to 15 July 2020 to allow for further police investigations.

Simasiku also warned people to refrain from damaging state property, as the Namibian police will always make sure that such culprits are arrested and the law will have to take its cause.

