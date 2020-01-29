Determined Simon Jr vying for Makhense’s titles Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s budding boxing talent Harry Simon Jr is set to face his biggest tests of his career when he steps in the ring with South Africa’s Jabulani Makhense at the mega Emperors Palace in South Africa on 21 March.

Makhense is the WBA Africa and IBF International Jr Welterweight reigning champion and will be putting both belts on the line when he squares off against the young and furious Simon Jr.

Simon Jr, the son of Namibia’s boxing legend Harry Simon, will be looking to make a name for himself and following in his father’s footsteps but most importantly, crafting his own name in the history books by defeating Makhense, who is undefeated after nine fights.

Makhense is dubbed a rising star in South African boxing and has had impressive victories along the way, but he has never faced a tricky, powerful and skillful opponent like Simon Jr – hence a cracker-jack affair is indeed in the offing.

Simon Jr also remains u

ndefeated after 11 fights with 9 of those fights coming by knockouts, which makes him a dangerous opponent for Makhense.

A victory against Makhense will set up Simon Jr for great things, said trainer and promoter Nestor Tobias. “This is a huge opportunity for him to make a name for himself. He is going to face a tough and tricky opponent fighting at home, but I have confidence that he can get away with a win, it will not be easy but he is a born champion, he is committed, he is skillful and I cannot wait for him to show the world what he is made of. We are excited about this fight and we will shock everybody at the Emperors Palace when he steps into the ring on the eve of Namibia’s 30th Independence celebrations, what a special occasion it will be.”

An equally excited Simon Jr had this to say; “What an amazing opportunity to get such a big fight after 11 fights under the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions. I know I made the right choice when I joined them. I know this is a big test, the biggest fight of my career to date but I am ready for this challenge and an opportunity I have been waiting all my life. I will be bringing the two belts home and become the champion I was destined to be.”

2020-01-29 10:54:03 | 4 days ago