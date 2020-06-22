Dikuua remembered as kind and humble man John Muyamba Front Page News Khomas

×

RUNDU – Renowned educationalist Alfons Dikuua has been eulogised as a humble man with admirable emotional intelligence. The former education director for the then Kavango region and Swapo Party Elders’ Council secretary for Kavango East died last week Friday at his Rundu home. “Yes indeed, I worked with him as his right-hand man, his deputy for 10 years. He was a very humble man with few words, especially at work. Despite him being a member of the royal family, he treated all equal,” said Fanuel Kapapero, the education director for Kavango, who also sent his condolences to the bereaved family of the late Dikuua. The late Dikuua, under his leadership, introduced special education that gave birth to the establishment of special units at some Rundu schools like at Dr Kampungu Secondary School and Andreas Haingura Kandjimi Primary School. “He should be accredited for the establishment of the Rukonga Vision School. He was a master of emotional intelligence. Under extreme pressure, Mr. Dikuua remained cool, calm and collected. The name mukuru (elder) fits him well,” Kapapero noted. The family are yet to announce the funeral arrangements.

– jmuyamba@nepc.com.na





2020-06-22 08:55:28 | 14 hours ago