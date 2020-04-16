  • April 16th, 2020



Director arraigned for driving under the influence

Roland Routh   Courts & Crime   Khomas
The deputy director in the National Assembly responsible for preparing bill proposals and supporting documents for parliament made an initial routine appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court Tuesday.
He is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol of which the sale is prohibited over the current lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Immanuel Nehoya (54) was not asked to plead and magistrate Atutala Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 10 July for the availability of the laboratory results on blood drawn from him after the incident.
It is alleged Nehoya drove his vehicle, a silver Nissan Navara, at the intersection of Tugela and Claudius Kandovazu streets on Friday last week and when stopped by police, he tried to run away, but was apprehended.

His blood was drawn at the Katutura hospital where after he was released on bail of N$8 000.
Nehoya was represented by Boris Isaacks and the state by prosecutor Munika Michael Munika.
There is currently a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol. 
– rrouth@nepc.com.na


Roland Routh
2020-04-16 10:13:02 | 13 hours ago
