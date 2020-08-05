Dispatched thoughts - Asking for Help Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

We all wish we could be superman sometimes; we wish we could get by and do it all by ourselves, we wish we were self-made. In reality, it seldomly happens like that, everyone needs and gets help one way or another.

Life and circumstances don’t always go as planned and things don’t always work out as we first imagined. There are events and misfortunes that nobody can foresee and plan for, but nothing that someone else had already experienced and dealt with. There might not be a solution for every problem but there will always be someone willing to help if you ask.

We have always stood on the shoulders of the giants that came before us, we have helped ourselves through their discoveries, inventions and more importantly through their failures and successes and just like those before them they too have asked and gotten help to get by and reach their achievements. That is how they got ahead and managed to achieve their great feats.

Asking for help is not for the weak and it also isn’t an act of weakness; if anything it really shows how brave and courageous one can be. It takes a brave person to admit and show their vulnerability to ask for help from another person. It’s an honest and noble act.

There is something satisfying about helping and giving someone your attention, especially when it is well-used and leads to something great and like any parent would tell you, it’s a good feeling to be needed. Its an even greater feeling to know that you helped someone overcome or achieve something worthwhile – true wealth is in giving without expecting anything in return.

Asking for help and alternatively helping in many cases leads to better and stronger relationships; it can bring people closer and teach them a little humility, something the world could use more of.

It is commendable to see what a united community and nation can do or how little gestures can go a long way. Recently there was a devastating fire that burned down the Twaloloka settlement in the Erongo region and seeing how the nation was willing to respond and help the victims in their time of need was heartwarming.

Don’t be scared or deterred from asking for help; we could all use a little of it every now and then and certainly don’t hold back when helping someone if it’s not from the heart – do it for the person in need.

* Olavi Popyeinawa

Twitter: @olavipopyeinawa

Email: olavipopyeinawa@gmail.com

2020-08-05 12:15:16 | 10 hours ago