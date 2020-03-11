Dispatched thoughts - Balancing The Workforce Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

There is a lot we are willing to talk about, but less we are willing to address. We have known for a very long time that there has been gender inequality in the workplace and unspoken but subtle discrimination against women and age.

It is no secret that most management positions in many organisations are held by men, especially older men. Men have generally enjoyed a preference when it comes to some of the most important and influential positions in the workforce, with fewer women enjoying such preferences and even fewer youths getting in.

This is not to take away from those that are deserving of their positions, as many have rightfully earned their strips. It would, however, be foolish to bluntly disregard the lack of young and female representation in boardrooms and positions of power and influence.

As we enter into our 30th year of independence, it is still obvious that we are still recovering, with some success, from a system that heavily favoured males in certain management positions and as we learn and make the best of this independence, we can shed some beliefs that have since worked against us in the workplace. Beliefs like women cannot manage a team or that young people cannot lead an organisation.

This past decade has seen many of those stereotypical beliefs disproven and shattered, with young people now hosting and running some of the biggest events in the country and women doing a fantastic job in positions of influence and power. Clearly, everyone wins when we are all playing fair.

Having equal representation in the workforce would be great, but I think having fair representation would be even better. Indeed, people do not have the same experience and knowledge and skills can differ from person to person, but recycling used toilet paper never leaves a fresh stench. It would be great if we tried to bring in something new and freshened things up. At the end of the day we all want to have a well-qualified and capable workforce across the board, our educational institutes are making sure that the market is well supplied with qualified individuals, but sadly office politics, favouritism and corruption did not get the memo.

There is no denying that there is inequality in the workplace, especially when it comes to top positions, but at least there is a positive outlook as things seem to be getting better with each passing decade.

