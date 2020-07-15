Dispatched thoughts - Don’t argue about good men, be one! Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

“Waste no time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” – Marcus Aurelius.

Am sure every person at some point has thought of themselves as a good person and if they were to be asked to define what a good person is or who is one, the answer would always vary from person to person. Everyone has a different opinion of what a good person is and what is it that a good person does.

For most people, especially the youth they seem to always look up to someone who they see as a good person and in most cases would go to great lengths to praise them or defend them should someone differ with them on whether they are a good person or not. Totally missing the point of what it is about being a good person.

It is just much more practical to stop talking about what a good person should be and just be one. Don’t waste time criticizing the flaws of others, fix your own flaws and lead by example. No good comes from knocking others down, the good comes from helping them up. Less shaming, less critiquing, more helping and more kindness, be the good person you would like to see.

Even though in the climate we find ourselves in today, it has become much more difficult to not react to criticism and even to criticize others when we see injustices or simply feel they are not being a good person, we have handed society the power to define who and what a good person should be.

Victor Frankl once said, “Everything can be taken from a man, but one thing, the last of the human freedoms, to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Everyone has it in them to do good, you are good and that cannot be taken away from you or anyone.

When others are rude to you, in most cases it is only a reflection of their issues, maybe they are stressed or even shy, just try to be more empathetic it might help the situation.

Everybody has it in them to be a good person and with the current circumstances we find ourselves in with a pandemic that is claiming lives and causing discomforts for everyone, it would be more beneficial to you and those you love to try and be the good person that brings a little positivity in the world.

