Dispatched thoughts - Humbleness

Youth Khomas

“There is nothing noble about being superior to some other person. True nobility lies in being superior to your former self.” – Yogi Raman.

If you are great, you can always be better. I have found that working on yourself or craft is one of the best investments that one can ever make out there. It's not always easy, but it pays dividends and its occasionally fun.

While it's great to make yourself a better and more valuable person, it doesn’t do much if you do it with the intention to be superior to your fellow humans. It's no fun when you are superior, but you have no one to enjoy your superiority with, as you see everyone else as less of a human than you.

Many people seem to believe that they are superior to others, they walk the earth as if they don’t drink the same water as everyone or breath the same oxygen as everyone else. Of course, they might be more talented than others, wealthier than others or among the youth, they might be more popular than others, but there is not really much in being more superior than other humans, there is absolutely nothing noble about that.

You are not the only person in this world, you are unique, one of a kind and special just like everyone else in this world. As people, we are already superior to other species, like sheep and chicken, which is why we are able to devour them with ease, but as people, we are all equal by default and live the rest of our lives out like that. People grow as the years go by and with an ever-changing environment, it would be unwise for one not to work on themselves to be better than their former self, to improve on their skills, expand their world and gain some knowledge that could help them in their endeavours going forward and become superior to their former selves.

It doesn’t matter how other people see you or what they say about you, only you really know yourself and only you can become better than your former self, you must run your own race, do what is right, in general, be noble by having fine personal qualities that people admire, such as courage, honesty and care for others. Every time you spend energy trying to be superior to someone else, you take that energy away from being superior to your former self.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia. He writes on youth matters. Find him on Instagram: olavi_popyeinawa, Facebook: Olavi Popyeinawa and Twitter: @ OlaviPopyeinawa

2020-02-19 08:59:34 | 3 days ago