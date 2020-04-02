Dispatched thoughts - Look after yourself Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

We are facing unprecedented times currently, not just in our country, but globally. The Covid-19 virus is wreaking havoc throughout the world, every corner of the earth seems to be badly affected, some

worse than others, but everyone is feeling its effects.

It’s a pity that not all countries have enough ‘muscle’ to handle this pandemic. We see how the western governments are better equipped financially to soften the severe blows that this pandemic

is delivering. Despite all that it’s causing, one thing is clear, it’s taking lives, people are dying and the numbers are increasing daily. It’s sad and devastating, but it is our current reality and it’s probably the

hardest thing about this pandemic. I can only imagine what the health workers must go through during these trying times.

It is important now more than ever to take care of ourselves, people tend taking their health and bodies for granted, but they are always our last line of defence. Not the government, your employer or the

health professionals, but your health and your body. Take care of it and it will take care of you. The simple things that we always took for granted seem to be what are at the forefront against this virus, simple things like constantly washing your hands, getting enough rest, eating healthy etc.

They were meant for moments like this, when there is no vaccine or cure to take, our bodies are what is left to fight it, the better one takes care of themselves and their bodies the better their chances of survival. We become so caught up in the world that at some point we stop trying for ourselves, we push ourselves to extremes to achieve objectives that in the long term end up being detrimental to us, especially our health. Many times, it is usually too late when we realize this and the damage cannot be undone, we did everything for everyone, except for ourselves. This virus doesn’t discriminate, it will infect those that are not careful and

as it has done all around the world, will continue to cause headaches for everyone, from those in government, those powering economies even those not paying it any mind. At the end of the day, it doesn’t

matter much, we are all fighting the same enemy. We can all play our part by taking care of our selves first and foremost, not just for this virus, but in general and always. It pays the greatest dividends

and can save your life when you least expect it.

* Olavi Popyeinawa

