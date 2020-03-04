Dispatched thoughts - Uncomfortable Conversations Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

“A person’s success in life can usually be measured by the number of uncomfortable conversations he or she is willing to have.”

If you are doing something worthwhile, there is a good chance that you will have to have some very uncomfortable conversations, either with someone you love or with someone that cares for you deeply. Sometimes those uncomfortable conversations could make or break you. It’s part of life. As humans, we are bound to make some mistakes and step on someone’s toes, sometimes intentionally and other times by mistake – either way, there are conversations that follow that are not particularly a joy to partake in.

It’s always easier to sweep things under the carpet, but we all know how some of those can come back to bite you if left to marinate on their own. It’s much easier to not address the elephant in the room, it’s just really difficult and draining to have to talk about a topic that is rough and scratchy, especially if you are the one in the wrong. It’s understandable since no one likes discomfort and not everyone enjoys being told they are wrong or that they messed up, but like anything worthwhile, a little discomfort is necessary to come out a better person. The truth hurts and many people will gladly shy away from it to avoid facing it.

Not all issues go away when they are not addressed – when an issue pops up and we refuse to face it, chances are it will become bigger and at times more deadly than it initially was; issues like land, the genocide or corruption and looting by state officials will not go away if we do not address them. Our leaders have danced around these topics, but as long as we do not address them head-on, they will always be there, getting harder to deal with each passing administration.

The youth in particular always seem to have their hands out, waiting for jobs, opportunities or whatever they seem to fancy at the moment to be freely given to them, while they do the absolute bare minimum to get it. Many hate it when someone calls them out on it, always deferring it to someone else or the government. Success doesn’t come easy. Uncomfortable conversations are difficult because they can easily point out the weaknesses of people and flaws in their characters – with some people they also bring out their deepest and darkest fears, which many people do not want to face or even talk about. It is uncomfortable to talk about, they say.

