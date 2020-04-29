Divundu sets up measures to prevent Covid-19 John Muyamba National Khomas

DIVUNDU – The Divundu Village Council in Kavango East has set measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, local authority CEO Athanasius Maghumbo says.

“The council has responded as per Covid-19 guidelines from the Office of the Prime Minister and the state of emergency Covid-19 regulations,” the CEO said.

Divundu has also responded to the directive from the urban and rural development ministry which ordered all local authorities to reconnect water supply to households whose water had been suspended due to non-payment.

The call was made after the head of state declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. “We have reconnected water to the residents whose water supply has been disconnected due to non-payment and have identified sites/places for more public taps installation,” Maghumbo added.

“At the moment we have six taps installed and additional sites have also been identified where taps will be installed once materials are acquired, as we have already procured the materials and are just waiting for delivery. This week we will receive it and continue with the ongoing installations.”

Maghumbo told this reporter that although the demand for potable water is high, the council is unable to supply water to areas not having the necessary infrastructure and therefore encourages residents in those areas to make use of the nearest available public taps.

According to the CEO, in terms of Covid-19 awareness, the council conducted awareness campaigns through general public notices in English and Thimbukushu, which is a local language spoken in the area.

“Also basic Covid-19 preventative and compliance measures were posted around our local authority and specific notices were served to the business community to inform and advise them to conform to the Covid-19 regulations.”

With regard to informal traders, Maghumbo said the council is working on the modalities to re-open the open markets.

“Identification of trading sites together with the communities like Divava, Popa, Kańorombwe [have been] identified and for your information we have done that registration of traders already; it is completed but issuing of permits will commence once traders meet all Covid-19 compliance requirements,” Maghumbo said.

2020-04-29 10:20:34 | 2 days ago