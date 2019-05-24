Dixon set to sizzle on ‘Show me your heart’

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Popular Ma /Gaisa and RnB artist, Dixon Nasou, is set to drop a 15-track album titled ‘Show me your heart’ any time soon, as all work has been done behind the scenes.

Surprisingly, the musician has taken a different approach this time around by not featuring any artiste on this album.

He tells Entertainment Now! that he did most of the songs with his in-house producer, Ash ‑ a young vibrant producer who is always open to new ideas.

“Otherwise, I worked with the usual suspects Gothard, Kanibal, and Elvo, who also did the final production of the album with Imms Nicolau adding few live guitar strings on some of the songs.”

African Dream is the executive producer of the album.

The muso, who last released an album in 2016, says he took time off to live and experience life so that he could have more things to write about and as he was always competing against his previous work.

Some people believe that Dixon is a better Ma /Gaisa than an RnB artist, to this he explains that his new approach off the new album is 80 percent up-tempo/dance.

His executive producer decided to drop some of his favourite RnB tracks simply because they want the fans to dance to this album.

“Ma /Gaisa is one of the few authentic Namibian music genres that’s why we love it so much. The people who however only know me for Ma /Gaisa are probably only listening to five percent of tracks on my albums. I had audiences in Swakopmund surprised when I performed a track which I featured Ou Axue on my third album. It was like the first time they’ve heard the song,” he explained.

He says the album will be released soon and urges fans to keep an eye out on all his social media platforms, that is, DIXON NA or Ultimate Rhythm Ent.

