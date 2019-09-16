Dj Castro’s debut album ‘Evolution’ about to revolutionise the industry

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Local award winning Dj Uakengeza Ngoinue popularly known as DJ Castro recently launched his first debut album titled Evolution which is likely to be a game-changer proven by its rich sound.

There’s no doubt Namibia has talent and Dj Castro proves this statement by launching his 13 tracks album complemented by a splendid production and features an amazing combination of genres.

The energetic Dj held an album media launch and listening session for all his fans over the weekend at which he explained how important the album will be to his fans and himself, as he has put so much work on it.

“I have been selling fat cakes and saved up some money from my gigs for this album to become a reality because I want to add a new flavour of music to the music industry,” he explained.

What’s so captivating about the album is the accommodation of all ages, the album is perfectly suitable for young ones, youth and elders.

Some of the popular songs on the album are such as ‘Hy Willi Hoori’ featuring entertainer Agogo which he said it was inspired by his fans from Swakopmund who made the statement while he was performing in the town.

The 22-years old Dj worked alongside household names such as Dj Kboz who mastered the album while roping in Sally Boss Madam, Sunny Boy, Lioness and he also featured Pewa, Slickartie and Dj Carlito who doubles as his manager.

Dj Castro who has a song with South African music giant, Busiswa said, he deliberately didn’t add the song on the album as Namibians believe that albums only sell or get support when there is an international artist on it.

“We need to believe in ourselves and stop depending on international artists for us to grow as artists,” Dj Castro stated.

Dj Castro also requested the nation to keep supporting Namibian talent, adding that DJs in the country do not get the support they deserve, especially from event planners.

“An international Dj is likely to get paid N$100 000 at a Namibian gig but instead of supporting our people, a local Dj gets only N$1 500,” he said. Dj Castro’s album is available on iTunes, Google Play and Shazam.

