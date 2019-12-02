Dj Tira to rock Desert summer Festival 2019 Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – South African award-winning DJ, record producer, kwaito artist and a founder of a record label Afrotainment was announced by the organising committee of the Desert Festival to be one of the headlining acts to perform at the seven-day festival in the coastal area this December.

The first of its kind Desert Summer Festival is an initiative created by young people trying to create employment, boost entrepreneurship and bring people from all walks of life together and enjoy the festive season.

Dj Tira, alongside Amapiano gurus KayGee Daking and Vusinator, will be the main guests of the festival. 23 Namibian artists are also expected to give the crowd a moment of their lives, while 40 local DJs will be on desks.

“This festival is non like others, as we are expecting a huge turn up of music lovers and supporters from all corners of the country and outside to go enjoy their festive season in the coast while we bring them countless of activities to make their stay in our town memorable,” said the chairperson of the Desert festival organising committee Regto David.

Some of the important sections of the festival are SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) markets, beauty pageant, colour party, dance crew competition, fireworks on Christmas day and kiddies’ corner.

According to David, the festival is extended since the coastal area is the destination for most tourists during the festive season, and they want the tourists to engage in a number of activities better than normal.

What is more interesting about the festival is the fact that hundreds of youth will be benefiting from the initiative in terms of monetary support from the attendees.

David confirmed they are willing to employ above a hundred of young people during the festival.

He said, “All roads should turn to the coast in December for the first and longest festival in the country.”

The festival will take place at the Kuisebmund stadium in Walvis bay from the 20th till the 27th of December 2019.

