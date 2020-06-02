DNA analysis delays murder case

The prosecutor general has given additional instructions to the investigating officer dealing with the case of a 42-year-old man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and mother of his children nearly two years ago in Windhoek’s Otjomuise area.

Erastus Heita’s case was on the court roll for the prosecutor general’s decision.

However, such decision was not ready, according to State prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo.

Mukumbo said according to the prosecutor general’s letter to court, she could not make a decision in the matter because there are a number of reports that are missing from the docket.

“The explanation is mainly centred around investigations which are not complete, of which includes the DNA analysis and ballistics report. The National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia has informed us they need the equipment to be calibrated first,” explained Mukumbo.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 25 August for the prosecutor general’s instructions to be adhered to by the investigating officer.

Heita, who is currently out on N$10 000 bail, was arrested in October 2017 after handing himself over to the police after he allegedly shot his live-in girlfriend and mother to his two children 29-year-old Maria Megameno Kamati.

During his formal bail hearing, Heita informed the court that Kamati’s death was an accidental one.

In his defence, he said he accidentally shot her in the process of attempting to shoot an intruder who emerged from their bedroom wardrobe that early morning on 1 October 2017 at their apartment in Otjomuise.

Police reports at the time stated that Heita used his personal 9mm Makarov pistol in shooting his girlfriend.

During the hearing, Heita took a no guilty plea.

However, the investigating officer during her testimony stated that Kamati was not accidentally shot as Heita has claimed in his testimony.

According to her testimony, Kamati was shot while in her sleep and the relationship between Kamati and Heita was violent and abusive.

The prosecution is now charging Heita with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act of 2003 for the fatal shooting.

Samson Enkali is representing Heita.

