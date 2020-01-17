Doctor implicated in baby death reinstated

WINDHOEK - Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced that the medical doctor, who allegedly decapitated a baby during birth at the Windhoek Central Hospital last year, has been reinstated. It is alleged the doctor ripped the baby’s head off while the mother was in the process of giving birth to the child.

The incident happened on 5 December. It was reported that the doctor allegedly exaggerated the horror by throwing the baby’s head on the bed next to the mother afterwards and blaming the traumatised woman for causing the death of her child.

Kalumbi yesterday at the media briefing said the ministry investigated the matter after immediately suspending the implicated doctor.

He also said a post-mortem examination was conducted and the results were shared with the family. “The results of the post-mortem investigation revealed that the medical personnel did not act in any culpable manner and the suspended doctor has been reinstated,” he said. “For ethical reasons, I will not share with the public the details of the post-mortem results.

Suffice to state that the baby was having multiple congenital deformities that are not compatible with life and was not viable at the time of delivery.”

He said the ministry has stood with the family during this trying time by providing counselling and other support.

At the same media briefing, Shangula said the ministry has faced a growing challenge with respect to the shortage of health professionals in different categories.

He indicated they have engaged in a process of reviewing the staff establishment and structure of the ministry to make it more responsive to the needs of the nation. According to a comparative assessment, which was carried out in 2018, the ministry requires up 7 338 additional staff members in different categories.

However, he reasoned, resources do not allow for the creation of so many additional positions. “It is for this reason that the ministry identified the most critical positions that are required to ensure uninterrupted service. We sought and obtained approval from the Office of the Prime Minister for the creation of 4 595 critical positions to the structure of the ministry,” he said.

These he says include medical specialists, medical officers, dentists, ophthalmic clinical officers, pharmacists, medical technologists, social workers, physiotherapists, radiographers, health programme officers, registered and enrolled nurses, emergency care practitioners, environmental health practitioners, psychological counsellors, dietician, orthopaedic technologists and others.

He added there are also positions for work hands, cleaners, drivers and other cadres for facilities that do not have such staff members, especially for clinics and health centres in rural areas and smaller towns.

He said the secretary to cabinet signed off this approval on 11 December.

