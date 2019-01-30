Domestic fired after CCTV films her ‘stealing’

WINDHOEK - A 40-year-old domestic worker from Windhoek lost her job after she was caught red-handed on a CCTV camera stealing money from her employer’s purse last week on Tuesday.

It is alleged the woman (name withheld), hired through an employment agency, ‘repeatedly’ stole money amounting to N$36 000 since November last year shortly after she started working for the family.

The woman allegedly admitted taking the key from the wife’s purse to open the cupboard where the bag was locked. Khomas Regional Police Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed the incident and said a case of theft has been opened.

Agas said the suspect was still languishing in police custody.

The elderly family who prefers anonymity runs a school and said some parents pay cas but they don’t bank the money the same day. As a result, they have money at home.

According to the employer money started going missing since November last year when N$8 000 mysteriously disappeared. “My daughter was visiting from the US and I asked her if she took the money and she asked why would she take the money,” said the husband, adding that more money started mysteriously disappearing since the first incident.

The employer had asked the domestic worker if she had taken money but she denied it.

After money went missing, the elderly couple decided to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) at their residence last week Monday. It was the same day that the worker was recorded stealing money. She was arrested last week Tuesday.

In the video seen by New Era, the employee is seen entering the room where she was busy cleaning and quietly opens the cupboard door with a key from her pocket. New Era was informed that the wife was in a different room at the time. The woman, clad in a pink dress, is seen taking out a black handbag which she then searches through and places on the floor.

The employee continues searching through the bag and takes out something which she puts in her bra.



