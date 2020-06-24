Domestic worker arrested for murder

A 22-year-old Angolan national employed as a domestic worker in Omusati region was arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man in the neck with a kitchen knife on Friday evening.

The incident happened at Okadhiya Koshumba village. According to the police, it is alleged the victim Sakaria Itonywa (40) and the suspect lived in the same house.

In a separate matter, a 60-year-old man from Tses was arrested for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death with a knife in the neck on Saturday evening. The incident happened at farm Koichas.

The deceased is identified as Josef Isaak. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot dead another man with a pistol on Sunday evening in Windhoek’s Okuryangava. The victim was identified as Ndakomani Nghidamusha.

“The motive of killing is still unknown,” read the crime incident report.

An attempted murder case was opened after an off-duty soldier (55) shot and wounded a 30-year-man on his foot on Friday evening at Freedom Square in Windhoek.

“It is alleged the victim is related to the suspect’s girlfriend. The suspect allegedly found people drinking and he fired a shot which struck the victim,” said the police. Police investigations continue.

2020-06-24 09:28:00 | 5 days ago