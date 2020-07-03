Domingo murder case referred to High Court

The case of a man, who is accused of killing his lover in the Mukwe area and burying her remains in Rundu two years ago, has been referred to the High Court.

Castro Domingo’s case was three weeks ago postponed to 13 July for the prosecutor general’s decision when he appeared before Rundu magistrate Sonia Samupofu.

“I have decided to arraign Castro Domingo in the High Court, Northern Local Division held at Oshakati, for trial on the three charges against him,” said the Prosecutor General (PG) Martha Imalwa in her decision sent to the Rundu magistrate’s office.

Domingo is charged with murder read with the provisions of the combating of domestic violence Act of 2003, defeating or obstructing the course of justice in addition to robbery with aggravating circumstances as defined in section 1 of Act 51 of 1977 as amended.

Domingo was recently released from custody after a Rundu magistrate provisionally struck the case from the court roll because the State was not ready to proceed with the prosecution.

However, he was rearrested because of the public outcry. The family of the victim also staged a demonstration three weeks ago outside the court and handed over the petition to public prosecutor Simba Nduna in which they pleaded for the suspect to be re-arrested and not be released.

“The accused must be informed that he must attend a pre-trial conference on 6 August in the High Court, Northern Local Division held at Oshakati. The accused should be informed that the pre-trial is a date on which problems regarding the case will be sorted out and on which the case can be finalised if the accused pleads guilty to the preferred charge,” the PG noted.

“The accused must be informed should he desire legal representation; he must make his own arrangements timeously so that his legal representative is ready to proceed on the pre-trial date,” she added.

The PG further informed the Rundu magistrates office to ensure the accused is transferred to Oshakati well before 6 August if he is in custody – which he is.



